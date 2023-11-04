India's prominent pacer Ishant Sharma and his spouse Pratima Singh are overjoyed and thrilled to have had their first child on November 3. The couple was blessed with a daughter. Ishant didn't waste any time in telling his followers the news on Instagram, writing, “A new baby girl, a world of wonder, hope, and dreams all wrapped in pink. We are overjoyed to introduce the newest member of our family.” Famous celebrities including Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma also reacted to the post as they commented and congratulated the couple on their parenthood journey. MS Dhoni Steals The Spotlight at Shah Rukh Khan's 58th Birthday Bash, See Viral Pic Here!

Ishant Sharma and Wife Pratima Singh Blessed With a Baby Girl

