Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2024 is already making buzz around the cricket world with new rules, shorter format, Tennis ball games and the involvement of celebrities. In an exhibition match famed as ‘Khiladi XI vs Master XI’ where Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was playing against Sachin Tendulkar’s team. Both teams had stars from the entertainment industry as well as former cricketers. Bowling his first and the inning’s fifth over Munawar Faruqui was against legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Already looking happy with the opportunity, Faruqui was overjoyed when Master Blaster’s mishit shot found Naman Ojha – handing one of the precious wickets of his life to the Indian rapper. Sachin Scored 30 runs off 17 balls. Watch the video below. Sachin Tendulkar Wins Hearts! Master Blaster Invites Kashmir Para-Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone and His Family to ISPL T10 2024 Opening Ceremony, Bats With Him in Special Celebrity Match.

Munawar Faruqui Bags Sachin Tendulkar’s Wicket

Sachin Tendulkar ka Wicket le liya #MunawarFaruqui ne 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CjYAvEX2Bo — amit (@AmitOffline) March 6, 2024

