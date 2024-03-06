Sachin Tendulkar continues to win the hearts of fans as he invited Kashmir para-cricketer Amir Hussain Lone and his family to the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) T10 2024 opening ceremony on March 6. The Master Blaster had earlier met Hussain during his trip to Kashmir and gifted him a signed bat as well. Now, he not only invited him to the ISPL T10 curtain-raiser ceremony but also came out to bat with him in a special celebrity match, played between Khiladi XI vs Masters XI. As pictures of Tendulkar coming out to bat with Lone went viral on social media, fans shared their reactions to the same. Sachin Tendulkar Dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’ With Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya and Boman Irani During ISPL T10 2024 Opening Ceremony, Video Goes Viral.

