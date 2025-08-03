Jason Holder etched his name into the record books as he surpassed Dwayne Bravo to become the highest wicket-taker for West Indies in T20Is, during the PAK vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 in Lauderhill, Florida. The tall all-rounder, who was one wicket away from matching Dwayne Bravo (78 wickets) in the list of most wickets for the West Indies in T20Is, achieved this feat with a sensational four-fer. He dismissed Saim Ayub (7), Sahibzada Farhan (3), Hasan Nawaz (40) and Mohammad Nawaz (2) to finish with figures of 4/19 in his four overs. This four-wicket haul took his T20I wicket tally to 81. This was also Jason Holder's third-best bowling performance for the West Indies in the shortest format of the game. Pakistan Beat West Indies By 14 Runs in PAK vs WI 1st T20I 2025; Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz Star as Green Shirts Take 1-0 Series Lead.

Jason Holder Breaks Dwayne Bravo's Record of Most T20I Wickets for West Indies

From one allrounder to the next, Jason Holder surpasses Dwayne Bravo to become our leading bowler in T20Is. #WIvsPAK | #FullAhEnergy pic.twitter.com/PrzQfCflJ2 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 3, 2025

