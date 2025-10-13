Right-arm speedster Jasprit Bumrah bowled a sensational delivery to dismiss Jomel Warrican for three runs during the second Test between India and the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, October 13. The wicket happened during the second ball of the 95th over of the West Indies' second innings. Indian speedster Bumrah bowled an inswinger, and Warrican attempted to play a drive. The ball hit the West Indies batter's thigh pad and then crashed into the off-stump. Mohammed Siraj Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in Tests This Year, Attains Feat by Castling Shai Hope During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

A Classic Jasprit Bumrah Wicket

A classic BOOM-rah wicket. 💥 The stump goes for a stroll and #JomelWarrican has to make his way back to the dressing room. 🚶 Catch the LIVE action 👉 https://t.co/WbUGnskEdz#INDvWI 👉 2nd Test, Day 4 | Live Now on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/jjwV5ST4P9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 13, 2025

