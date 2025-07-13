Jasprit Bumrah shattered Ishant Sharma's iconic record of most wickets in England by an Indian bowler in Test cricket. The right-arm speedster achieved this historic feat during the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. In the first innings, Jasprit Bumrah picked up his maiden five-wicket haul at the Home of Cricket, followed by two wickets in the next innings against England. Bumrah has 49 wickets in England in Tests as compared to Ishant Sharma's 48 wickets. The iconic list includes Kapil Dev (43), Anil Kumble (36), Bishan Singh Bedi (35) and Mohammed Shami (34). IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 4 Stumps: Washington Sundar’s Four-Wicket Haul and England's Brydon Carse's Spell Keep Contest Balance As India Need 135 Runs on Final Day.

Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History!

