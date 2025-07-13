The fourth day's play of the India vs England 3rd Test 2025 at iconic Lord's saw thrilling action. Resuming on their overnight score, England were bundled out for 192 runs after Joe Root top scored with 40 runs. Captain Ben Stokes contributed 33 runs. For India, Washington Sundar picked up a fantastic four-wicket haul. Speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj scalped two wickets apiece as they got a challenging 193-run target. While chasing, Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed by Jofra Archer for a seven-ball duck. Towards the end, speedster Brydon Carse produced a spirited spell as he removed Karun Nair (14) and captain Shubman Gill (6). At stumps on Day 4, India reached 58-4, with KL Rahul remaining unbeaten on 33 runs. Team India needs 135 runs to go 2-1 up in the five-match Test series. Washington Sundar Memes Go Viral After Indian Spinner Registers Superb Four-Wicket Haul During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

Team India are 135 Runs Away from Clinching Victory

Stumps on Day 4 at Lord's 🏟️#TeamIndia reach 58/4 in the 2nd innings 135 more runs away from victory in the 3rd Test 🙌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/X4xIDiSUqO#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ENXq8fudEJ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 13, 2025

