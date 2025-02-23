Ahead of the high-voltage IND vs PAK match in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was seen entering the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. As shared by TOI journalist Sahil Malhotra on social media platform X, Jasprit Bumrah could be seen getting welcomed by an official. Burmah has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 following a back injury, which the bowler failed to recover in time for the marquee tournament. India will miss the services of Bumrah, who has been a game-changer for the Men in Blue in recent IND vs PAK encounters. Know India vs Pakistan Match Result When Rivals Last Played An ODI at Dubai International Cricket Stadium Ahead of IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Clash.

Jasprit Bumrah Spotted at Dubai for IND vs PAK CT 2025 Match

Look who is here 👀 Jasprit Bumrah will watch the India vs Pakistan contest from the stands pic.twitter.com/VEcsbcrUe9 — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) February 23, 2025

