A contest that has been billed as one of the most awaited since the day of its announcement, India's national cricket team will clash against Pakistan's national cricket team in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in their crucial Group A encounter. The high-profile clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, which has already seen both teams play each other multiple times across formats. Virat Kohli Stats vs Pakistan: A Look at How Star Indian Batter Performed Against Arch-Rivals Ahead of IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

The IND vs PAK CT 2025 will be the third time that India and Pakistan take on each other at the venue, where the Indian national cricket team enjoys an unbeaten record against their arch-rivals in One-Day Internationals (ODI). In the two ODIs, that have been played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium between India and Pakistan, the former have come out victorious, beating their opponents quite comprehensively.

Date Venue India Score Pakistan Score Result 19, September 2018 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 164/2 162 All-Out India Won By Eight Wickets 23, September 2018 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 238/1 237/7 India Won By Nine Wickets

What Happened When India and Pakistan Last Played An ODI at Dubai International Cricket Stadium?

The last IND vs PAK ODI at Dubai International Stadium came back in 2018 when both nations clashed in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup. Winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed elected to bat first, where the top-order failed and Indian spinners strangled the batters of runs. Ahmed, along with Shoaib Malik, and Asif Ali contributed to the scoreboard and helped Pakistan reach a respectable total of 237, hitting 44, 78, and 30, respectively. Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Jasprit Bumrah were the pick of the bowlers claiming two wickets apiece. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs PAK Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025

In reply, India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium as openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan slammed respective hundreds. The duo added a mammoth 210-run stand for the first wicket before Dhawan got run out on 114 off 100. Sharma remained unbeaten on 111 and helped India win the match by nine wickets, with Ambati Rayudu batting on 12 on the other end.

It will be interesting to see if India will continue their winning chariot at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, or will Pakistan break its winless curse and hand Men in Blue their first loss at the venue.

