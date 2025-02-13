Indian national cricket team ace Jasprit Bumrah started rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after being ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a lower back injury. The veteran pacer suffered the injury during the Sydney Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Bumrah shared a picture of himself on his Instagram handle and captioned: "Rebuilding💪." Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Dedicated NCA Team of Three Working With Star Indian Bowler As Pacer Races Against Time to Get Fit For Champions Trophy 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah Starts Rehab at NCA

