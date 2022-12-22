Jaydev Unadkat, once a most promising youngster who made his Test debut for India in Centurion 2010 is all set to return to the Test side of India against Bangladesh in the 2nd Test. This time as a domestic veteran after leading his side to Ranji Trophy win. Jaydev Unadkat has missed 12 years and 118 Test matches between his first and second Test, making him the cricketer to miss most consecutive Tests missed between appearances for India. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav Meet Bangladesh U-19 Cricketers in Dhaka Ahead of IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 (See Pics) 

Jaydev Unadkat Set To Make Second Test Appearance After 12 Years

