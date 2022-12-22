Jaydev Unadkat, once a most promising youngster who made his Test debut for India in Centurion 2010 is all set to return to the Test side of India against Bangladesh in the 2nd Test. This time as a domestic veteran after leading his side to Ranji Trophy win. Jaydev Unadkat has missed 12 years and 118 Test matches between his first and second Test, making him the cricketer to miss most consecutive Tests missed between appearances for India. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav Meet Bangladesh U-19 Cricketers in Dhaka Ahead of IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 (See Pics)

Jaydev Unadkat Set To Make Second Test Appearance After 12 Years

𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐨𝐟𝐟 🫡@JUnadkat last played a Test match for #TeamIndia on December 16, 2010. After 12 years, he will be donning the whites again today.#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/ziQGecIcrE — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2022

Most consecutive Tests missed between appearances for India: 118 - Jaydev Unadkat (2010-22) 87 - Dinesh Karthik (2010-18) 83 - Parthiv Patel (2008-16)#BANvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 22, 2022

