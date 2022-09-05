Indian Women's Team player Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates as she turned 22 today, September 5. The Indian all-rounder has scored three fifties in ODI and seven in T20Is so far in her career. The Twitter handle of BCCI Women shared a post to wish her on her 22nd birthday. Indian Women’s Cricket Schedule for FTP 2023–25: Check Fixtures To Be Played by Women in Blue in Future Tours Programme Cycle

See BCCI's Post:

7⃣9⃣ international matches 👌 1⃣6⃣6⃣7⃣ international runs 👍 Here's wishing @JemiRodrigues a very happy birthday 👏 🎂#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/JwqQIWTkHI — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 5, 2022

