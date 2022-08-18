The Indian women's cricket team will be competing in a total of 65 matches after the Future Tours Programme (FTP ) was released for the next cycle 2023-25. A notable feature of the next FTP cycle would be two Test matches at home against England and Australia. Besides these, the CWG 2022 silver medal winners will be competing in 27 ODIs and 36 T20Is,

Check Full List of Indian Women's Cricket Team Fixtures for FTP 2023-25:

Future Tours Program announced! 📢 Take a look a the series list #TeamIndia will feature till 2027 🗒️ pic.twitter.com/tn0JJIq8CT — BCCI (@BCCI) August 17, 2022

