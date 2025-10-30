Jemimah Rodrigues was a star shining bright in Navi Mumbai at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy as she struck a wonderful century in the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final on October 30. Walking in to bat at number three in a high-pressure run chase, the India Women's National Cricket Team batter played a sensational knock, getting to the mark off 115 deliveries. She absorbed pressure earlier on and formed a solid partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, keeping the India Women's National Cricket Team in control for a good part of the run chase. She hit 11 fours in her knock. Jemimah Rodrigues, earlie,r was dropped by Alyssa Healy and she has made the most of that reprieve. Alyssa Healy Drops Jemimah Rodrigues' Easy Catch During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final (Watch Video).

Jemimah Rodrigues Scores Third ODI Century

Jemimah Rodrigues brings up a calculated ton in the big semi-final chase 🔥 Watch her lead India’s chase, #CWC25 broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/ULC9AuHQ4P pic.twitter.com/fXfzqPcCT6 — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2025

