Alyssa Healy dropped an absolute sitter that could have dismissed Jemimah Rodrigues during the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 30. This happened in the 33rd over of the second innings, bowled by Alana Kin,g when Jemimah Rodrigues attempted to hit the leg-spinner with a slog sweep but did not make the desired connection. Instead, she miscued her shot, getting a top-edge and Alyssa Healy gathered underneath the ball, but much to everyone's surprise, dropped the catch. The Australia Women's National Cricket Team captain is generally very good with the wicketkeeping gloves, but she ended up spilling a simple chan,ce which could have broken a record partnership. Mascot Girl Joins India Women’s Cricket Team Huddle, Delivers Adorable Pep Talk Before IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final (Watch Video).

Alyssa Healy Drops Jemimah Rodrigues' Catch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

