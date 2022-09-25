Jhulan Goswami penned a heartfelt note after retiring from international cricket. The iconic pacer, who ended her international career as one of the finest ever in women's cricket, took to social media to share a long note where she thanked everyone who supported her in her journey to the top. She also wrote about how she dreamt of playing for India after watching the Women's World Cup final at the Eden Gardens in 1997.

Jhulan Goswami Pens Heartfelt Note After Retirement:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)