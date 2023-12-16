India Women went on to win a one-off Test against England Women as Deepti Sharma completely decimated the batting lineup of England Women. In the first innings, Deepti took a five-wicket haul and just gave away seven runs. During the second innings, Deepti took four wickets. In total Deepti took nine wickets in the IND-W vs ENG-W one-off Test Match. India Women won the match by 347 runs. Both batting and bowling from the Indians were up to the mark, which eventually led to their victory. IND-W vs ENG-W Test 2023: Young Cricket Enthusiast Meets India Women’s Cricket Icons Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana (Watch Video)

IND-W vs ENG-W Result

