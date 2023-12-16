The Indian women's cricket team players were indeed a very happy bunch after registering a mammoth 347-run victory over England in the one-off Test match. The hosts bowled out the visitors twice under 150 in a space of two days and went on to clinch this commanding victory, with a completely clinical performance. The BCCI took to social media to share the video of the celebration where the players engaged in laughter and also a bit of banter, seeking a treat from Player of the Match Deepti Sharma. Head coach Amol Muzumdar too joined in the banter but not before appreciating the efforts of every team member in this victory. IND-W vs ENG-W: India Women Pulverise England by 347 Runs To Record the Biggest Test Victory in History.

Watch Video:

Laughter, banter & joy! ☺️ 😎 𝗗𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝗕𝗧𝗦 right after #TeamIndia's historic Test win over England 👏 👏 𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦 🎥 🔽 #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/eUux8ukSNQ — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 16, 2023

