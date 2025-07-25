Joe Root continues to pile up run in the ongoing India vs England Test series and with it he surpassed Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis now to become the third highest run-getter in men's International Test cricket. Root crossed the mark of 13, 289 runs during his innings in the India vs England fourth Test match at Manchester, and with it, he is now third behind Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting in the list of most runs in Test cricket. Joe Root Becomes First Player to Complete 1000 Test Runs at Old Trafford, Achieves Historic Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Joe Root Becomes Third Highest Run-Getter In Men's International Test Cricket

The all-time leading run-scorers in Test cricket 📈 1️⃣ Tendulkar – 15,921 2️⃣ Ponting – 13,378 3️⃣ 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝘁 – 𝟭𝟯,𝟮𝟵𝟬 ⬆️ 4️⃣ Kallis – 13,289 5️⃣ Dravid – 13,288 6️⃣ Cook – 12,472 7️⃣ Sangakkara – 12,400 8️⃣ Lara – 11,953 9️⃣ Chanderpaul – 11,867 🔟 Jayawardene – 11,814 Joe Root,… pic.twitter.com/m8OY90YCj6 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 25, 2025

