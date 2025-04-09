Currently enjoying a purple patch in IPL 2025, Virat Kohli shined for RCB in IPL 2025 against MI, which prompted the franchise to share a post with the ace batter doing the world-famous' you can't see me gesture made popular by WWE superstar John Cena on X. Cena, who is unarguably the most hated wrestler after his heel turn, took to Instagram and shared Kohli's 'you can't see me' gesture photo with his T20 World Cup diamond-studded ring. Before the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match, Kohli could be seen dancing to tunes of ' My Time Is Now', a track sung by Cena, in a fun reel shared by RCB. IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Imitates John Cena's Iconic 'You Can't See Me' Gesture While Showing Off 2024 T20 World Cup Ring, RCB Star Shows Off Dance Moves (Watch Video).

John Cena Acknowledges Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

