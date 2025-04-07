India national cricket team and Royal Challengers Bengaluru legendary batsman Virat Kohli was seen mimicking another legend, WWE wrestler John Cena's iconic 'You Can't See Me' gesture while showing off this ICC T20 World Cup 2024 winners' ring. The star batter was also seen grooving to the beats, dancing, while wearing RCB's IPL 2025 jacket. In February 2025, the BCCI presented every member of the Indian cricket team's 2024 T20 World Cup squad with a special diamond ring called the "Champions Ring" during the Naman Awards. The ring has the name and number of each player with the Ashoka Chakra in the centre. Virat Kohli Opens Up About His Bond With Rohit Sharma Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match, Veteran Cricketer Says, ‘There Is a Trust Factor of Relying on Each Other’.

Virat Kohli Imitates John Cena's Gesture:

“His Time is N̶o̶w̶ Forever” 😎🖐 Virat Kohli is THE vibe! 😆❤️ 🎧: John Cena (My Time is Now) pic.twitter.com/69uXWrPtcE — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 6, 2025

