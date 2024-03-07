England batsman Jonny Bairstow made his 100th Test appearance as his side took on India in the fifth and final match of the five-game series, in Dharamshala on March 7. Having made his debut in 2012, Bairstow has gone on to score 5974 runs so far in his career with a highest-score of 167*. He also has 12 hundreds and 26 fifties to his name. Bairstow with this, has also become the 17th player from England to play a 100 Test matches. Ravi Ashwin Becomes 14th Indian to Play 100 Test Matches for India, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

Jonny Bairstow Becomes 17th English Player to Play 100 Tests

Congratulations to Jonny Bairstow as he becomes just the 17th player from England to play 100 Tests for his country 🙌#INDvENG | #WTC25 More 👉 https://t.co/VJxnFsXG4E pic.twitter.com/pxUKL9IrFq — ICC (@ICC) March 7, 2024

