England have found some winds behind their sails as they ran through the middle order of Australia after the rain-interruption. The partnership of Steve Smith and Travis Head is broken and Mitchell Marsh departs soon after. Jonny Bairstow who has faced much criticism throughout the series due to his keeping, takes a brilliant one-handed diving catch to dismiss Mitchell Marsh.

Jonny Bairstow Catch Video

