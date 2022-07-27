England batter Jonny Bairstow was seen hilariously lifting up his teammate Sam Curran on his back during a gym session. The video, shared by Barmy Army on Twitter, showed Bairstow using all his might to pick up Curran and then walk with him on his back.

Watch Video Here:

Jonny Bairstow lifting Sam Curran 😂😂😂 📹 IG: reecejtopley pic.twitter.com/HwVH7l6wVr — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)