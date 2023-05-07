Jos Buttler showed what he was capable of with a sensational 95-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7. The Englishman, who has been out of rhythm in the past few games, emphatically returned to form, hitting 10 fours and four sixes in his 59-ball knock. However, he narrowly missed out on what would have been a well-deserved hundred and his first of IPL 2023. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the bowler to dismiss him, with the veteran Indian pacer nailing a yorker, which, in TV replays, showed to be crashing into the stumps. Sanju Samson Hits His Third Half-Century of IPL 2023, Achieves Feat During RR vs SRH Match.

Jos Buttler Narrowly Misses out on Century

Did You Watch? A fine yorker! A successful DRS call. ...that's what it took to end the brilliant Buttler show!#TATAIPL | #RRvSRH | @BhuviOfficial pic.twitter.com/veuzutLtEz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)