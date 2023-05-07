Sanju Samson scored his third half-century of IPL 2023, achieving this feat during the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, May 7. The RR captain played some fine shots on both sides of the wicket as he took apart the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling along with Jos Buttler. Samson took 32 balls to get to the mark and he hit two fours and four sixes en route to this half-century. Jos Buttler Scores His Fourth Fifty of IPL 2023, Achieves Feat During RR vs SRH Match.

Sanju Samson Scores Half-Century

