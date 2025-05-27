Punjab Kings (PBKS) wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was awarded the Man of the Match award for his brilliant match-winning half-century against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. While chasing a competitive target of 185 runs, the right-handed batter hammered 73 runs off 42 deliveries with the help of nine fours and two sixes. Josh Inglis' magnificent knock helped PBKS to register a dominating seven-wicket win over the five-time champions. With this victory, PBKS have ensured a top-two finish in the IPL 2025 standings. Mumbai, on the other hand, will play the Eliminator match. Punjab Kings Secure Place in Qualifier 1 By Ensuring Finish in Top Two of IPL 2025 Points Table; Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis’ Brilliant Half-Centuries Help PBKS Scalp Seven-Wicket Victory Over MI.

Incredible Outing For Josh Inglis!

Incredible Inglis 🔥 For coming up clutch with a match-winning knock in a big game, Josh Inglis is adjudged the Player of the Match 🙌 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/Dsw52HOtga#TATAIPL | #PBKSvMI | @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/fgFz7TzPkf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2025

