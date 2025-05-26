Punjab Kings thrashed five-time champions Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in the crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. With this victory, the Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS finished in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table. Punjab Kings will play Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29. After suffering a defeat, the Mumbai Indians dented their chances to finish in the top two. The five-time champions ended in fourth position in the points table. The Hardik Pandya-led MI will play the Eliminator on Friday, May 30. Batting first, the Mumbai Indians posted a competitive 184-7 in 20 overs on the board. Suryakumar Yadav played a fine knock of 57 off 39 deliveries, including eight boundaries. Ryan Rickelton (27), Rohit Sharma (24) and captain Hardik Pandya (26) contributed crucial runs with the bat for the five-time champions. Speedsters Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen and Vijaykumar Vyshak bagged two wickets apiece for Punjab. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar took one wicket. While chasing, opener Priyansh Arya hammered 62 off 35 deliveries with the help of nine fours and two sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis played a match-winning knock of 73 off 42 deliveries, including 12 boundaries, as Punjab Kings registered a dominating win in Jaipur. Suryakumar Yadav Shatters Sachin Tendulkar's Iconic Record of Most Runs for Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League Season, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Punjab Kings Finish Their League Stage on a High Note!

See you in Qualifier 1⃣! ❤️ — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)