The majority of the journalists left the press conference in which the manager of Multan Sultans allegedly misbehaved with the staff and due to this they left the press conference. This was the press conference ahead of the PSL 2024 final between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United. A video circulating on social media depicting Abdul Rehman the manager of Multan Sultans dismissing the journalists present and instructing them to depart if dissatisfied with the press conference proceedings. Fans Chant 'Babar, Babar' Towards Imad Wasim During Innings Break Of Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Eliminator 2 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Watch Video Here

Karachi Journalist boycotted Multan sultan's press conf on manager's misbehaviour. Journalists asked captain or senior player for conf but manager said we will not entertain according to you and if you dont want to sit, you can go .we respect every franchise and expect same pic.twitter.com/zYlGPFBhD0— Ehsan Khan UtmanZai (@EK_UtmanZai) March 17, 2024

