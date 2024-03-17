PSL 2024 has seen many controversies unfold through the entire length of the competition and the eliminator 2 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United was no different. Recently some differences developed between all-rounder Imad Wasim and former Pakistan captain Babar Azam which made Imad to take retirement from national colours. During the innings break, fans targeted Imad with 'Babar, Babar' chants. Babar Azam was leading Peshawar Zalmi in the game. Imad although didn't lose his composure and just showed a thumbs up towards the stands before joining the crowd in the 'Babar, Babar' chants. Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka Sustains Injury Ahead of IPL 2024, Ruled Out of Final ODI Clash Against Bangladesh.

Fans Chant 'Babar, Babar' Towards Imad Wasim

