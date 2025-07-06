‘Kafi Inspiration Mila Unse’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi Expresses That He Drew Confidence From Shubman Gill To Play His 143-Run Knock During IND U19 vs ENG U19 4th ODI 2025 (Watch Video)

The young 14-year-old teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who scored a majestic 52-ball century, in the India U19 vs England U19 4th youth ODI 2025, achieved the feat of fastest century in U19 and Youth ODIs. After his marvellous knock, Vaibhav Suryavanshi stated in an interview that he got his inspiration from India national cricket team Test side captain Shubman Gill, who scored a double century in the first innings of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 and went on to score big and play long. Vaibhav Suryavanshi said, "Kafi inspiration mila unse kyuki dekha maine game" (Got a lot of inspiration from him because I saw the game). Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 143 off 78 balls in that knock, but he still stated that he got out because he didn't give his 100% on the last shot. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Sensational 52-Ball Century During IND U19 vs ENG U19 4th ODI 2025, Breaks Record Of Fastest Hundred and Most Sixes in Youth ODI Cricket.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi on His 143-Run Knock:

Of scoring the fastest ever 💯 in U19 and Youth ODIs & getting inspired by Shubman Gill 👌 🔝 Vaibhav Suryavanshi shares his thoughts! 🙌#TeamIndia | @ShubmanGill | @VaibhavSV12 pic.twitter.com/ihQkaSs0SJ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2025

