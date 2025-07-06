‘Kafi Inspiration Mila Unse’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi Expresses That He Drew Confidence From Shubman Gill To Play His 143-Run Knock During IND U19 vs ENG U19 4th ODI 2025 (Watch Video)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi stated in an interview that he got his inspiration from India national cricket team Test side captain Shubman Gill, who scored a double century in the first innings of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025. Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 143 off 78 balls in the India U19 vs England U19 4th youth ODI 2025.

    Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shubman Gill (Photo Credits: X/ @BCCI)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jul 06, 2025 10:12 AM IST

    The young 14-year-old teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who scored a majestic 52-ball century, in the India U19 vs England U19 4th youth ODI 2025, achieved the feat of fastest century in U19 and Youth ODIs. After his marvellous knock, Vaibhav Suryavanshi stated in an interview that he got his inspiration from India national cricket team Test side captain Shubman Gill, who scored a double century in the first innings of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 and went on to score big and play long. Vaibhav Suryavanshi said, "Kafi inspiration mila unse kyuki dekha maine game" (Got a lot of inspiration from him because I saw the game). Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 143 off 78 balls in that knock, but he still stated that he got out because he didn't give his 100% on the last shot. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Sensational 52-Ball Century During IND U19 vs ENG U19 4th ODI 2025, Breaks Record Of Fastest Hundred and Most Sixes in Youth ODI Cricket.

    Vaibhav Suryavanshi on His 143-Run Knock:

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    ENG vs IND England England U19 National Cricket Team England vs India IND U-19 IND U19 IND U19 vs ENG U19 IND vs ENG India India National Cricket Team India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team India U19 India U19 National Cricket Team India vs England Shubman Gill Vaibhav Suryavanshi
    Latestly whatsapp channel