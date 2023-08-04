Kane Williamson has joined the New Zealand team for training as he continues his road to recovery ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023. In an update shared by the Black Caps on social media, Williamson was seen batting in the nets and doing a bit of training with the New Zealand team. In the video, both he and New Zealand head coach Gary Stead spoke about the status of his rehab. Williamson suffered a devastating knee injury in the IPL which ruled him out of action for all these months. Kane Williamson Starts Batting in Nets; New Zealand Captain Shares Recovery Update From Knee Injury Ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 (Watch Video).

Kane Williamson Starts Training With New Zealand Team

Get the latest on Kane Williamson's injury rehab from the man himself and BLACKCAPS coach Gary Stead. #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/vJQGOTO83E — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)