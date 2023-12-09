Kashvee Gautam has made history by becoming the most expensive player athe WPL auction, which was held on Saturday, December 9. The fast bowler attracted attention from Royal Challengers Bangalore and also from UP Warriorz as well but Gautam eventually headed to Gujarat Giants for a whopping sum of Rs 2 crore. She crossed Vrinda Dinesh, who went to UP Warriorz for Rs 1.3 crore. The right-arm seamer will be one of the most interesting prospects to watch out for in WPL 2024. WPL 2024 Auction Live Updates.

Kashvee Gautam Becomes Most Expensive Uncapped Player

Most expensive uncapped player in #WPL HISTORY 💥💥 Fast-bowling all rounder Kashvee Gautam goes for a massive 2 Cr to the Gujarat Giants. The 20 y/o from Chandigarh goes for 20x her base price of 10 lakh! 🤯#WPLAuction #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/NLJo26cmRq — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 9, 2023

Kashvee Gautam Goes to Gujarat Giants

