Wasim Akram came up with an interesting response to a suggestion by Ramiz Raja wherein he had opined that T20 players should be picked for the Test team. Raja, the former PCB chief, had come up with this suggestion when England had beaten Pakistan in Pakistan in a Test series. During a chat show in Pakistan on the sidelines of PSL 2024, Akram heard this suggestion from Azhar Ali, one of the speakers at the show and asked, "Kaun they genius?" (Who's this genius?). The former Pakistan fast bowler's comments led to the panelists including Ali, Mohammad Hafeez and Misbah Ul Haq in splits. PSL 2024: Aamer Jamal Does ‘KL Rahul’ Celebration After Completing His Half-Century During Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match.

Wasim Akram Reacts to Ramiz Raja's Suggestion

Wasim Akram : Yeh Kon Tha Genius? Azhar Ali : Ramiz Raja 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jh898bNXMr — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) March 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)