AB de Villiers scored a century yet again as South Africa Champions won the WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends) title, beating Pakistan in the final on Saturday, August 2. Batting first, Mohammad Hafeez's Pakistan Champions scored 195/5 with Sharjeel Khan being the top-scorer (76 off 44 balls). There were contributions from Mohammad Hafeez (17), Umar Amin (36) and Asif Ali (28). For the South Africa Champions, Wayne Parnell and Hardus Viljoen took two wickets each. In response, South Africas Champions were powered by a spectacular century from the bat of captain AB de Villiers. The right-hander, who battled a hamstring injury, smashed an unbeaten 120 off just 60 balls with 12 fours and seven sixes as South Africa Champions reached the target in 16.5 overs. This was AB de Villiers' third century in WCL 2025. PCB Bars Use of Pakistan’s Name in Private Cricket Leagues After WCL 2025 Fiasco: Report.

South Africa Champions Win WCL 2025

Signed ✍️ Sealed ✅ Delivered 🏆 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐖𝐂𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐒 🎉#WCL2025 #SAChampions pic.twitter.com/GFnLMtVhdS — FanCode (@FanCode) August 2, 2025

AB de Villiers Smashes 120* off Just 60 Balls in WCL 2025 Final

Cometh the hour, cometh Superman 🦸‍♂️ Chasing a daunting 196, AB de Villiers battled a hamstring injury to take South Africa over the line in the #WCL2025 final 🔥#ABdeVilliers #SAChampions pic.twitter.com/yiy1WulA57 — FanCode (@FanCode) August 2, 2025

