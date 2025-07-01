Former West Indies legend Kieron Pollard scaled new heights during the Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 match, to become the second-highest run-getter in T20s history. Pollard (13,738) overtook former England batter Alex Hales' tally of 13,735 runs, and now sits only behind former West Indies teammate Chris Gayle, who leads the list of most T20 runs with 14,562 runs. Interestingly, Pollard has already crossed 600 innings to reach his tally, while Gayle and Hales took less than 500 to attain their records. Other batters in the top five list of most T20 runs include Shoaib Malik and Virat Kohli. Kieron Pollard Creates History To Become First Player To Play 700 T20s, Achieves Feat During MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns MLC 2025 Match.

Kieron Pollard is Only Behind Chris Gayle

38-year-old Kieron Pollard becomes the second-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket history. 🔥 14,562 – Chris Gayle (455 Inns) 🌴 13,738* – Kieron Pollard (624 Inns) 🌴 13,735 – Alex Hales (497 Inns) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 13,571 – Shoaib Malik (515 Inns) 🇵🇰 13,543 – Virat Kohli (397 Inns) 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/AyIjnDbJyn — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) June 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)