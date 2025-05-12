Hitting sixes in T20s looks easy, but only a handful of few managed to achieve the feat of hitting six sixes in an over in T20Is. The former West Indies cricket team T20 specialist all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who is celebrating his 38th birthday on May 12, 2025, is one such batter who made this achievement. The 1987-born Kieron Pollard hit six sixes in an over against Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya. Kieron Pollard did the impossible in the sixth over of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20I at Coolidge on May 3, 2021. Akila Dananjaya was the hat-trick bowler in the West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20I match, just before Kieron Pollard smashed him all -over the ground for six sixes in six balls. West Indies won the match by four wickets with 41 balls remaining. Happy Birthday Kieron Pollard! Fans Wish Former West Indies All-Rounder As He Turns 38.

Kieron Pollard Hits Six 6s in an Over:

