RCB vs KKR Match Postponed After Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier Test Positive for COVID-19

Official Announcement: Today’s match between KKR and RCB has been postponed by the BCCI as per IPL Safety Guidelines after Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID. We wish Varun and Sandeep a speedy recovery. 🙌🏻🙏🏻#PlayBold #IPL2021 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/yctoffeW3C — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 3, 2021

