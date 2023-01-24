Indian cricket star KL Rahul tied the knot with actor Athiya Shetty on Monday, January 23. The two had been dating for a while and got hitched in a private ceremony in actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. Soon after the wedding, pictures of the newlywed couple surfaced online, with both Rahul and Athiya sharing adorable snaps from the ceremony. The cricket fraternity took to Twitter to shower wishes on the two. Newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Walk Holding Hands in This Super Adorable Video – WATCH.

Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal's Comments:

(Source: Instagram)

'Most Important Partnership'

Congratulations to the loveliest, @klrahul and @theathiyashetty 🤗 Wish you the very best for the most important partnership of your life! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/TxF8Y4Mbfb — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) January 23, 2023

Message from Suresh Raina:

Congratulations @klrahul & @theathiyashetty. Wishing you both a very happy married life & a lifetime of togetherness. pic.twitter.com/rXTOzOpulO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 23, 2023

Lucknow Super Giants

'Best Wishes'

Heartiest congratulations to lovely couple @klrahul & @theathiyashetty . My best wishes are with you as you begin the most important innings of your life. May Waheguru bless you with immense love and Happiness. #KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding pic.twitter.com/zOqBJynI3B — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 23, 2023

'Lifetime of Love and Happiness'

Congratulations @klrahul and @theathiyashetty Wishing both of you a lifetime of love and happiness🤗 https://t.co/ZqZlGa9Yrl — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 23, 2023

