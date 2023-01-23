Newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul walking holding hands is the cutest video on the internet! The duo had a private wedding ceremony at Khandala and even shared their dreamy wedding photos on Instagram. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are Married! Check Out Beautiful Pics From Their Khandala Wedding!

Check Out Newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's Exclusive Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)