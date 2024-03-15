Former Indian pacer Praveen Kumar has slammed Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and believes that he shall play all the formats for India. Praveen was speaking to YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast and questioned BCCI for giving Pandya a central contract despite him not playing all three formats. Praveen believed that Hardik has not come to the planet from the Moon and must play all three formats as the country needs him. Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Other MI Cricketers Flaunt New Mumbai Indians Jersey Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Praveen Kumar Bashes Hardik Pandya

Praveen Kumar Said “Hardik Pandya kya chaand se utar ke aaya hai? He has to play too. Why are there different rules for him? The BCCI should threaten him” Video : @shubhankrmishra’s YT. pic.twitter.com/VsF8Ekt8cy — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) March 15, 2024

