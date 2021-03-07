The first women's ODI between India Women vs South African Women is all set to take centre stage. Check out the live streaming details of the game below:

The experience of Mithali Raj 🆚 the youth of Sune Luus - the 1st #INDWvSAW ODI is set to witness some 🎇🎆!#TeamIndia or 🇿🇦 - who'll open the series with a win? 9 AM | Star Sports 2/2HD/3 & Disney+Hotstar VIP#IndiaTaiyarHai pic.twitter.com/NWvYBOUhGl — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)