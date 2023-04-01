In the second match of the first double header day of IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner have won the toss and opted to bowl first. The pitch looks spin friendly as it has very less grass and with the dew the surface might change in the second innings. Rilee Rossouw gets his much awaited comeback match in the IPL with Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed as the bowling options and Sarfaraz Khan to take up the gloves. LSG will have Mark Wood and Jaydev Unadkat play the first match for them.

LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Toss Report and Playing XI Update

