The Gujarat Titans lost their third match of the Indian Premier League 2024 against the Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs. GT weren't able to chase down 164 runs and were wrapped up for a score of 130 runs. Yash Thakur starred for LSG with a fifer and ended the match with figures of 5/30 in 3.5 overs. He became the second LSG pacer to pick up a five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League and it was also his maiden fifer of the tournament. The social media went berserk with memes and some of them are mentioned below: IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Gujarat Titans for the First Time; Yash Thakur Takes Season's First Five-Wicket Haul, Marcus Stoinis Shines as LSG Secure 33-Run Victory

Gujarat Titans Feeling the Absence of Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans after Hardik Pandya left pic.twitter.com/4G4J9T8qhA — Lok 🥦🥝🥑 (@wtfflok) April 7, 2024

Scenes from MI Dugout After GT's Loss

Scenes after Mumbai Indians win and Gujarat Titans defeat pic.twitter.com/HiIN0rxR2X — Chhotu (@badachhotu) April 7, 2024

Humourous

Hilarious

Fans Laud Ravi Bishnoi's Performance

LClean shaved Bishnoi clean bowling the batsmen is the highlight of the match for me🙈💖#LSGvsGT #ViJohnXLSG pic.twitter.com/ttgsviCffI — Shivani (@shivani_yaar) April 7, 2024

