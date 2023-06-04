Wicketkeeper Ben McDermott had a lucky stumping when the ball deflected off his legs and went onto the stumps, with batter Michael Burgess out of his crease during a Vitality Blast match between Hampshire and Sussex. This happened in the 10th over when Burgess missed a straight ball from Liam Dawson. The ball went through and hit McDermott's pads before going onto the stumps with Burgess out of his crease. Ben Stokes Becomes First Captain in Test History to Win Without Batting, Bowling Or Wicketkeeping; Achieves Unique Feat During ENG vs IRE One-Off Test 2023.

Watch Video of the Dismissal Here

