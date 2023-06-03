A dominating performance from England in the one-off Test against Ireland at the Lord's cricket ground as they win by 10 wickets on the third day of the Test match. Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope shined with the bat while Stuart Broad and Josh Tongue were the stars with the ball. Ben Stokes, the captain of the England team, didn't need to bat or ball and that made him the first Test captain in history to win a Test match without batting, bowling or fielding.

Ben Stokes Achieves Unique Feat

Ben Stokes is the first captain in Test history to win a match without batting, bowling and keeping. Not a bad way to earn ~16,000 pounds match fees. #EngvIre — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 3, 2023

