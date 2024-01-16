Virat Kohli made a comeback into Team India's T20I squad at Indore during IND vs AFG 2nd T20I at Indore. While he was fielding near the boundary line, a fan breached the security and hugged him. Virat showed a nice gesture as he allowed the fan to hug him. As the fan returned to his locality, a viral video revealed him getting felicitated by his friends as they celebrate him. Fans loved the madness of the fans for Virat Kohli and made it viral on social media. Fan Breaches Security to Hug Virat Kohli During IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024, Video Goes Viral!

Fan Who Hugged Virat Kohli During Indore T20I Gets Felicitated By His Friends

The guy hugged and touched Virat Kohli's feet at Indore his friends celebrating that moments. Virat Kohli is an Emotion 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/AqQShtJC5W — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)