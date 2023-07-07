Sri Lanka crossed swords against West Indies in the final Super Sixes game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Dasun Shanaka & Co. carried on the winning momentum and registered a comprehensive win against a struggling West Indies side. Maheesh Theekshana was Sri Lanka's wrecker-in-chief with the ball and bagged four wickets to help restrict West Indies to 243. Then during the chase, Pathum Nissanka notched up a magnificent century and Dimuth Karunaratne piled on a superb half-century to chase down the target in 44.2 overs with eight wickets in hand. Netherlands Qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 After Bas de Leede's All-Round Performance Sinks Scotland in Super Six Match

A dominant win for Sri Lanka as they finish the Super Six stage unbeaten 👊#CWC23 | #SLvWI: https://t.co/0uP8HSnb8y pic.twitter.com/FhknmsW7SQ — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 7, 2023

