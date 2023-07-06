Bulawayo, July 6: Bas de Leede took a five-wicket haul and then struck his first century in an impressive all-round performance as Netherlands became the tenth and last team to book their spot in the 2023 ODI World Cup after beating Scotland by four wickets in an all-important Super Six match of the Qualifiers at Queens Sports Club, here on Thursday. Netherlands Qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 With Four-Wicket Win Over Scotland in Super Six Match; Bas de Leede Stars With All-Round Performance As Dutchmen Punch Ticket to India

After taking 5/52, De Leede overshadowed Brandon McMullen's 106 by hitting 123 off 92 balls, laced with seven fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 133.7, for the Netherlands to hunt down 278 in 42.5 overs and book their ticket to playing ODI World Cup in India, to be held from October 5 to November 19.

De Leede has also become only the fourth player to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same men's ODI as Netherlands will be back in a 50-over World Cup for the first time after 2011 edition of the tournament, after pipping Scotland on net run rate in a stunning run-chase at Bulawayo. West Indies Register First Win of ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Stage Riding On Brandon King's Brilliant Century

Netherlands will now play the final of Qualifiers against Sri Lanka at Harare on Sunday.

Brief Scores: Scotland 277/9 in 50 overs (Brandon McMullen 106, Richie Berrington 64; Bas de Leede 5/52, Ryan Klein 2/59) lost to Netherlands 278/6 in 42.5 overs (Bas de Leede 123, Vikramjit Singh 40; Michael Leask 2/42, Chris Greaves 1/28) by four wickets.

