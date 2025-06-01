Marcus Stoinis aggressively celebrated by thumping his chest after he dismissed Rohit Sharma in the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1. This happened in the third over of the first innings, bowled by Marcus Stoinis, when Rohit Sharma miscued a shot off the second ball and Vijaykumar Vyshak took a simple catch near the boundary. Rohit Sharma (8), who was dropped earlier by Azmatullah Omarzai, did not make a proper connection in the shot and found the fielder. As the catch was taken, Marcus Stoinis was seen thumping his chest in celebration. Punjab Kings Players Play Football to Keep Themselves Warmed-Up As Rain Delays Start of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 (See Pic).

Watch Marcus Stoinis' Celebration:

Marcus Stoinis' Celebration After Rohit Sharma's Dismissal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)